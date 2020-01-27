Preah Sihanouk: Cambodia has the first discovered case of the coronavirus in a Chinese person in Sihanoukville, Health Minister Mam Bunheng told a press conference.

UPDATE:

PHNOM PENH – The Ministry of Health has discovered a new case of respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, from a Chinese man who entered Cambodia, according to Minister of Health Mam Bunheng during a press conference on the evening of January 27, 2020.

The minister said that as of 3 pm on January 27, the ministry had searched and confirmed with Pasteur Institute of Cambodia that the man was positive for new strain of the virus (2019-nCoV). Jia Jianhua 60 years old, was traveling from Wuhan with his family of 4:

1. Jia Jianhua, 60, male

2. Wang Ling Wang Jen (Lingzhen) 57-year-old female

3. Xiao Yan, 38,

4. Jia Ruixuan, 33,

According to patient history, he and his family left for Sihanoukville on January 23, and he had symptoms of fever on Jan 25, 2020.

They arrived from the People’s Republic of China on a direct flight from the city of Wuhan.



They arrived at Preah Sihanouk International Airport on January 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm. After arriving in Sihanoukville, they took a taxi ride to the Independence Hotel. Then he went to play cards at the Queenco Hotel on the afternoon of January 25th .



That afternoon, Jiang Hour played in the casino for two hours.



Coming down with a fever, his wife, Wang Ling, phoned his family in China and told them that her husband was sick. She received information to call authorities.

On January 26 provincial authorities, together with the Chairman of the Department of Health were alerted.

He is currently in Preah Sihanouk province under treatment.

More to follow