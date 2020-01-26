Sihanoukvile: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Chief Lieutenant General Chuon Naron said two British tourists were returned safely after getting lost after disembarking from a cruise ship docked in Sihanoukville.



The wandering foreign visitors were discovered by the traffic police, who returned them safely to the port of Sihanoukville on the evening of January 25, 2020. After arriving at their destination, both tourists thanked the police for their efforts

The ship docked at Preah Sihanoukville International Seaport on the morning of January 25, 2020, and weighed anchor at 7 pm on the same date with all passengers aboard.

RASMEI