Battambang – A 13 year old female student needed three sewing stitches after four schoolboys attacked her on the afternoon of January 22, 2020, at Mittapheap Secondary School, Sampov Loun District, Battambang Province.

This is just the most recent case of violence committed by school children over the past few weeks, the most tragic ending in a death outside American Intercon School on January 18.

The four students involved are said to be in the 7th grade. Because of their age, they cannot be prosecuted, and compensation demands are being negotiated.

The case gained attention after the story was widely shared across Facebook.