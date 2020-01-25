Phnom Penh: 38 lucky winners who left Cambodia for the UK five days ago have returned to their homeland and with a smile, and images of a trip full of fun.

Leila Sina, one of the 38 who won her tickets for the trip from a Cambodia Beer ring pull prize, said it was the happiest of her life.

Sina said “Britain has been one of the most beautiful lands of my dreams for a long time…. I would like to thank Cambodia Brewery for providing this award for the Cambodian people who always support this product and keep their promise to customers.

“What I can’t forget is watching my first English Premier League match between the teams,” Manchester City and Crystal Palace played at the Ethihad Stadium, together with their footballing experiences with Manchester City. It was an exciting match with underdogs Palace managing a 2-2 draw against the heavyweights on Pep Guardiola’s 49th birthday.

The winners also took in the tourist sites of London and Windsor castle.

KPT