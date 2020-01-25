Siem Reap: On the afternoon of January 22, 2020, the commune authorities together with the police officers of the Siem Reap Municipal Administration, released a python, reported to be about 6 meters long and weighing about 20 kilograms, was released into a lake in Siem Reap province.

Lim Dinna, deputy chief of Siem Reap’s commune, said the python had been trapped in a net in the Siem Reap River on January 19, 2020.

He said that in the past, commune authorities had always instructed and appealed to the general population to report any wildlife they catch. RASMEI