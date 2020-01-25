Phnom Penh: Cambodian patient in hospital in Phnom Penh was suspected of contracting the coronavirus emerging in China and spreading to many other countries.

However, on the afternoon of January 25th, Dr. Ly Sovan, Director of the Department of Infectious Disease and a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, confirmed that the analysis from Pasteur Institute showed that The patient did not have the coronavirus, as suspected.

This is the third case for Cambodian doctors, with 2 others in Sihanoukville. But the results of those tests also came back negative for the new disease.

Direct flights from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, to Sihanoukville (Lanmei Airlines) have been suspended.

A hotline for anyone who thinks they have the disease is #115 SWIFT

Guidelines from Ministry

Airport precautions