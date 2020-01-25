Sihanoukville: On January 24, 2020, according to the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police, a man entered a casino with a gun in Village 4, Sangkat 4, and threatened the workers.

The police force arrived at the scene and arrested one suspect, taking him to Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police for further proceedings.

The suspect, named Khin Piseth, 30, also worked at the casino.

A K54 pistol and 7 bullets were taken as evidence.

The suspect, who was allegedly drunk, had an argument during the Chinese New Year party. AREY