Battambang: Hundreds of marijuana plants illegally planted by villagers were torn up and burned by police at 9 am on the 25th, located on a farm near the river bank in Bavel district.

Lieutenant Colonel Sok Sarin, Chief of the Bavel District Police, who led the operation said a 68-year-old man had been growing the illicit crop and was educated.

*The report says 3,000 plants were destroyed, but the farmer had 770.

SOURCE