Preah Sihanouk Province: Chinese New Year this year appears to be quieter than in previous years, due to the closure of online gambling, which has seen many Chinese leave the country, and many more have headed back to China for the holiday.

The departure of Chinese businessmen and Chinese workers has also caused land and construction prices to change,, and businesses such as rented houses have been stagnant and declining, the report said. However, the absence of Chinese has made security, order and security conditions there better and easier to manage.

According to a businessman, some Chinese are also in debt after shutting down the online gaming market, as they had previously invested in buildings, which have now lost their value. Despite the closure of online casinos in Sihanoukville, sources indicate that there are currently at least 60 online gambling sites in and around Phnom Penh. SWIFT