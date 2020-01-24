The mostly useless CNE team wish each and every one of you a happy, prosperous and successful year of the (metal) rat, be you Chinese, Vietnmese, Mongolian or other.

The Year of the Metal Rat comes right after the Year of the Earth Pig (2019) and before the Year of the Metal Ox (2021)!

The years of the Rat are: 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, and 2032.

According to the 2020 Chinese horoscope, the Lunar New Year starts on Saturday, January 25th and ends on February 11th, 2021. The Rat is the first sign from the 12 animals cycle of the Chinese Astrology, and for this reason, 2020 is considered a year of new beginnings and renewals.

Stay away from killer viruses, drugs, traffic incidents, over staying of visas and ladies/ladyboys of the night, and we might all just make it to the year of the ox.

https://www.thechinesezodiac.org/horoscope-2020/

Famous rat year people include… erm: Eminem, Heinrich Himmler, George Foreman, Q.E. II, Richard Nixon, Ozzy Osbourne, and literally hundreds of others (it’s a bit silly, really)