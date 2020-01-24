Phnom Penh: On January 23, 2020 at 10 AM, the office of Immigration and Procedure received a foreigner named LUCIUS OKAFOR, a 21-year-old Nigerian male from Stung Meanchey Police Station.

He came to the Kingdom of Cambodia about 10 months ago from Vietnam, and was found homeless, naked and in a poor mental condition and described as ‘upsetting social order’.

He was sent to the Department of Investigation and Implementation of Immigration to carry out the proceedings of the law.

SOURCE: PP POLICE (warning, looks like the top of his winkle is left uncensored)