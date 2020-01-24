PHNOM PENH: An unidentified drunk driver, along with 3 other friends drove a Toyota Prius at high speeds unto a concrete divider. Following the crash, and fled on a motorcycle.

The incident happened at about 12:15 am on January 24, 2020, along the Russian Federation Highway near the flyover.

According to eyewitnesses, before the incident, an unidentified man was traveling with three friends. Three people appeared to have suffered minor injuries, but left the scene.

After the incident, the car was taken by authorities to be kept at the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office waiting for further settlement.



