Construction Worker Falls To Death After Beers

PHNOM PENH: A construction worker, reported to have been drunk died a horrible death.

This incident caused an alarm at 8:15 am on January 24, 2020, along National Road 3 in Teuk Thla village, Sangkat Kraing Prong, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The victim was named as Suraveth, 32, a construction worker at the scene of the accident who was born in Bavet district, Svay Rieng province.

According to the his boss, Potna, 35, he and the victim bought 7 beers to drink on the third floor, with the victim drinking three cans and him four. He let the victim rest on the third floor in a hammock, and later found the man dead on the ground.

According to an examination by authorities, the man died after falling from the building.

The victim’s body has now been handed over to the family for a traditional funeral. POST NEWS

