Another Arrest In Chinese Body In The Boot Case

Kandal: On the afternoon of January 23, 2020, Kandal authorities detained and began questioning a Chinese national, Jia Haz Ping.

He is believed to be involved with the murder of a Chinese man who was killed and thrown into a car in Kandal’s Ang Snoul district.

The man was arrested following the confessions of two other Chinese nationals who were detained in the Lexus with the dead body inside on the afternoon of 21 January 2020.

Details of the incident have yet to be released, and police say further investigations are under way. AREY

