Kompong Speu: Road crashes along National Road 4 and other major roads in the province continue to occur every day , resulting in deaths and injuries as well as damage to cars and other state and private property.

On the morning of January 23 , 2020, the Kompong Speu Provincial Governor held a prayer ceremony for the victims of traffic accidents on National Road 4 and other roads in districts of Kampong Speu province.

Governor Vy Samnang said that the provincial administration organized the prayer service for the victims of road traffic accidents in the province.

He also reminded motorists and all road users to adhere to ethics in driving, and more importantly, be understanding with each other when using public roads to reduce traffic accidents. SOURCE: PPREPORTER