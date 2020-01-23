The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports announced today that the Chinese New Year is not on the official holiday calendar for public servants, workers in 2020.

According to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport spokesman, HE Dr. Ros Sovath MoEYS has already instructed all schools to fully implement the curriculum so that they can strengthen the ability of students at all levels. Parents also need to encourage their children to attend school regularly.

The spokesman confirmed that, according to the recommendation of HE Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, the Minister of Education, Youth and Sport had already called for parents to avoid taking kids out of classes on school days.

All public and private educational institutions are to remain open during Chinese New Year.

On behalf of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, HE Dr. Ros Sovathak calls on all institutions to implement administrative measures to students and education staff who decide to be absent during the Chinese New Year.

It should be noted that, despite the fact that Chinese New Year is not covered in the state holiday calendar, it is observed that both students in public-private educational institutions as well as government officials and staff always take time off to attend the event, claiming that they were of Chinese descent and consider it an obligatory celebration to spend with family. SWIFT