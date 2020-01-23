FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Brick Truck Hits Tree In Chroy Changva

 Phnom Penh: A truck carrying a cargo of bricks left the road and hit a tree, causing serious injuries.

This incident happened at 8 am on January 23, 2020, in Prek Ta Ta village, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

The vehicle was driven by Ngy Khim, a 31-year-old man from Prey Veng, who was seriously injured in a right leg.

After the crash, military police stationed nearby helped to pull the victim out of the cab to be taken to the hospital. More images in SOURCE

