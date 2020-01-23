Kampong Thom: According to posts on social media, a 27 year old Russian man was found in a badly beaten state in Kampong Thom.

According to the reports, the man, named only as Anton, had been living in Kampot, when he was kidnapped and beaten for 3 days by 2 other Russians who lured him with the promise of drinks. It is claimed they stole $2000 and a phone and tortured him.

The suspects then drove the man across Cambodia and, thinking he was about to die, dumped him on Road 6 in Stoung district, Kampong Thom. They then drove towards Siem Reap.

The man was found with no documents, and was taken to Kampong Thom hospital for treatment. Police are believed to be investigating

Sources in Kampot also say he was a known troublemaker in the town.

None of this, as yet, can be verified.