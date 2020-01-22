PHNOM PENH, Jan. 21 – The Ministry of Health on January 21, 2020 has issued an update on the pneumococcal disease outbreak originating in China and measures. People who are travelling, especially to China are asked to take precautions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed that due to the new coronavirus (nCoV2019) virus has spread from China, and although no cases have been found in Cambodia, there have been in Thailand and Korea. The Ministry advises all the citizens to be vigilant against this disease during the Chinese New Year and the Khmer New Year ahead.

Avoid entry to the farms (if not in charge) or direct contact with animals, live or market poultry or any surface contaminated or contaminated with manure, poultry, or other animals;

Avoid close contact in markets or farms with live animals or wildlife, or where it is known the virus is in circulation.

Wash your hands often with soap and clean water after contact with animals or other sources of contaminants and adhere to the instructions. Good hygiene and healthy food. Remember, you cannot get this new bird flu virus or pneumonia if you eat poultry and eggs or well cooked.

Avoid close contact with people with acute respiratory illness.

You have acute respiratory symptoms, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a scarf or paper.

Health workers who provide care for patients must adhere to preventive measures in health facilities carefully and accurately to avoid infection.

If suspected of contracting pneumonia, with a fever of 38 degrees Celsius and and symptoms including coughs, nausea, sore throat, shortness of breath and wheezing and a history of traveling from China, or close contact with people who have, or with sick animals during a 14 day period, it must be reported to a special hotline #115

HE Dr. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, said: “I would like to announce to the people to be very careful on the prevention. A new strain of the coronavirus pneumonia virus may be released, so remind all Cambodians: Stay away from sick or dead poultry Do not go to the market for seafood, fish, or markets or farms with live animals or wildlife or places known to be the virus and do not approach or near people with acute respiratory tract disease. If there is a suspected case of a new coronavirus, you should seek immediate medical treatment at the public health facility closest to your home.”

The Ministry of Health has installed heat scanners at Phnom Penh International Airport, Sihanoukville and Siem Reap, Bavet, Poipet, Prek Leap and is on the alert for travelers showing signs of the virus.

The Ministry has set up a separate isolation rooms at Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, (Sihanoukville?) Provincial and Siem Reap Provincial hospitals and will provide essential medical and medical supplies for treatment.

