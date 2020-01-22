Business & Property FEATURED Latest Tourism 

Illegal Otres Guest House Demolished

cne0 Views 0 Comments , ,

Preah Sihanouk province: On the morning of January 22, 2020, under the direct command of the Governor, the Municipal Administration led a force to demolish an illegally built guesthouse and resort ( Peng Chea ?).

The property had been built on land in Otres Beach 2 in Sangkat 4, affecting the road construction along the coast and was destroyed for the improvement of the beach and the public service to citizens.

A massive operation is currently underway to remove illegal businesses and constructions and tidy up the beach in time for Khmer New Year in April. KPSBN

You May Also Like

Laos Grid Extended To Deliver Electricity To Cambodia

cne0

Black And White Bar Girl Fight Night On 110

cne0

Let’s Read It (May)gain- 2019 Review #5

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *