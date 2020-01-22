Preah Sihanouk province: On the morning of January 22, 2020, under the direct command of the Governor, the Municipal Administration led a force to demolish an illegally built guesthouse and resort ( Peng Chea ?).

The property had been built on land in Otres Beach 2 in Sangkat 4, affecting the road construction along the coast and was destroyed for the improvement of the beach and the public service to citizens.

A massive operation is currently underway to remove illegal businesses and constructions and tidy up the beach in time for Khmer New Year in April. KPSBN