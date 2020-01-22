Siem Reap: At 6:00 pm on January 21, 2020, between Kilometer 291-290 along National Road 6 in Rakakak village, Prasat Bakong district, Siem Reap province, bus with ( 27?) foreigners crashed into roadside drainage.

Luckily there were no injuries reported, just damage to the front of the vehicle.

Immediately after the incident, the traffic police of the Bakong District Police Inspectorate intervened and managed the scene, helping to transfer the guests and belongings from the vehicle to another vehicle to continue the journey.

The bus driver was taken to the Inspectorate for questioning. POST NEWS