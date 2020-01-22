Siem Reap province: About 40 hectares of woodland burned in Trapeang Thmor village, Khun Ream commune, Banteay Srei district, at 16:00 on 21 January 2020.

The fire was thought to have been started deliberately, most likely to clear land for illegal settlements or crop growing.

Seng Lun, chief of the Forestry Administration, said the forest fire was in an area of about 40 hectares. Police used two tractors because no water trucks could reach the site.

Across in Pailin at about 1:00 pm on January 22, 2020, a fire broke out near Pailin City, causing more damage to farmland. The fire was started across the border in Thailand and spread over.

Fire trucks of Pailin Provincial Police were sent to intervene.

SOURCES: KBN/POST NEWS