Kampong Chhnang: On the afternoon of January 21, 2020, at 16:05, there was an accident on National Road 5 between Kilometer No. 87-88 in front of Preah Suramarit High School in Sre Pring Village, Sangkat Kampong Chhnang City.

The Nissan Navarra, RCAF number 2-7436, was driveb by Hai Ly Hout, a deputy at the Ministry of National Defense at speed. The car then hit 3 motorcycles and left a female Grade 10 student seriously injured.

After the incident, the police arrived at the scene and took the driver to the traffic office of the Kompong Chhnang Provincial Police, where he tested positive for alcohol.




