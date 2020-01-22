Crime FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Drink Driving Military Officer School Crash

cne0 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kampong Chhnang: On the afternoon of January 21, 2020, at 16:05, there was an accident on National Road 5 between Kilometer No. 87-88 in front of Preah Suramarit High School in Sre Pring Village, Sangkat Kampong Chhnang City.

The Nissan Navarra, RCAF number 2-7436, was driveb by Hai Ly Hout, a deputy at the Ministry of National Defense at speed. The car then hit 3 motorcycles and left a female Grade 10 student seriously injured.

After the incident, the police arrived at the scene and took the driver to the traffic office of the Kompong Chhnang Provincial Police, where he tested positive for alcohol. POST NEWS


You May Also Like

Unpopular Kratie Chinese Gold Mine Burns Down

cne0

Mao Tse Tung BLVD Makeover Plans

cne0

Water Warning In Kratie, Gold Mine Chemical Leak Blamed

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *