Phnom Penh: The prime suspect gunman who shot and killed a DJ at a restaurant table on January 9 was identified by law enforcement as Doung Mony, 27. The suspect is an officer in the Royal Gendarmerie

He has been ordered to appear at Daun Penh district police headquarters before February 3, 2020. Interior Ministry officials have issued a warrant for his arrest if he does not hand himself in. KHMERNOTE