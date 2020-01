According to a report from Stung Treng, a property caught on fire at 5:30 pm on the 22nd In January, in the center of the town. The incident has burned a large wooden house and four to five stalls. The fire was suspected of being caused by an electrical outage.

As of 6:30 pm, the fire truck of Stung Treng Provincial Police is intervening to put out the blaze and stop it spreading elsewhere.