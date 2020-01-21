Takeo: On January 20, 2020 at 5:20 pm, there was an accident between motorcycle and tuk tuk along Street 129 in Rolous Commune, Koh Andet District, Takeo Province.

The boy on the moto was named as Long Chan Roeun, (*if the source is correct) aged 9 years old, a student living in Thmor Meas village, Koh Andet district, Takeo province, was given a black and white Honda 2008 series 1B-3314, license number 82466970.

The driver of the tuk-tuk driver, was a 36 year old from Borseth district, Kompong Speu province. Two passengers aged 60 and 67 were in the tuk tuk at the time.

After the incident, authorities arrived to take the evidence to the district police and the injured were sent to hospital. POST NEWS