Svay Rieng province: At least 10 students at a High School suddenly fainted, causing teachers to rush them to the rescue in Svay Rieng district hospital without knowing it the cause

The faintings occurred at the High School around 10:00 am, while more happened at the adjacent secondary school at 3 pm on January 20, 2010, in Svay Teap district, Svay Rieng province.

According to Sar Sok Chamroeun, the director of Svay Rieng Referral Hospital on the morning of January 21, 2010, there were 10 students who fainted, 6 were in secondary school and 4 were at High School.

Takeo: On January 21, 2020, according to Baton district governor Phun Chim, 37 workers at the Wanami factory in Samrong village, Bati district, fainted for an unknown reason.

The workers were taken by Bati district authorities for treatment at the district hospital.