Phnom Penh: At 11 pm on January 20, 2020, two people were hit by a train on the railway tracks in Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

Chey Oeun, a 67-year-old woman was killed, and her son, Pich Samnang, male, 37, a construction worker was seriously injured.

Before the accident, the man was drunk and his mother argued with him, so he went to sleep on the tracks outside the house. A freight train from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville was coming, and the old lady tried to get the man away, but was hit and killed. The man was left seriously injured.

