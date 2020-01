PHNOM PENH: There was shock and surprise at 4:30 pm on January 21, 2020 in Prek Toal village, Stung Meanchey commune, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh, when a tuk-tuk carrying the body of a man stopped and dumped the corpse in front of a residential home. The driver then left the scene.

No more information is available.