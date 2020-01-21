Siem Reap: Police detained foreigner for a 101 day over stay of his visa and posing a threat to security and public order in Siem Reap province.

At 15:30 on 20 January 2020 immigration received the foreigner from the Siem Reap Police Inspectorate in connection with visa issues and illegal activities.

PETER JAMES WELLS, 34, a British national arrived in the Kingdom of Cambodia on September 11, 2019 at Bavet International Border. He has been without a valid visa since October 11, 2019.

At approximately 15:00 pm on January 20, 2020, at the Borey Prem Express Market, Trapeang Ses Village, Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap, the man was caught ‘extorting money’from a schoolgirl (*possibly begging, or some kind of con).

He was arrested by the police and sent to the Office of Investigation and Proceedings. The British man refused to cooperate or answer questions. He was detained and sent to Siem Reap eviction office for further proceedings. MCPN