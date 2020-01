Phnom Penh: On January 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM, an American named ANDREW NICHOLAS RIOS, 32 arrived at the Office of Immigration Investigation to ask authorities to help him return after his visa expired.

He came to the Kingdom of Cambodia on 08.05.2018 at the Phnom Penh International Airport for the purpose of working in Cambodia, he was unemployed and his visa expired on 27.01.2019.

He was forwarded to Ponchentong to carry out further proceedings.

PHNOM PENH POLICE