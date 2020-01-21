Crime FEATURED Latest 

AIS Student Send To Court Over Killing

Phnom Penh: On January 20, 2020, the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commissioner and Boeng Keng Kang police sent a 15-year-old AIS student to Phnom Penh Municipal Court to answer charges over the death of a fellow student.


The 14 year old schoolboy at AIS (American Intercon School) was beaten near the campus and later died at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital on the afternoon of January 18, 2020.


Before the incident between the victim and the suspect, there was a verbal altercation, which led to the fatal attack.

A video widely circulated on social media shows the suspect approach the victim in the street, kick and punch him before fleeing he scene on a motorbike.


