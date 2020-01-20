Kratie: A Chinese company gold mine in Kbal Damrey commune, Sambo district has been badly damaged by fire.

The cause of the blaze that hit the Chinese company “Shi’a” on the night of January 19th and continued into the morning of the 20th is still unknown.

Sambo district police said the blaze had not caused any injuries, but had damaged material and gold mining equipment.

Authorities are visiting the scene to investigate. Sources from the area said that the Chinese company presence has always been a contentious issue with people in the surrounding villages because of disputes over mining rights and land.

Small scale family mining is being reported by the company to the authorities, claiming that the operations are illegal. KOHSANTEPHEAP