Phnom Penh: Prison officials at M1 prison told local media that today Prey Sar prison has around 10,000 prisoners and suspects, many of them drug-related, and it is extremely difficult to manage.

A plan to suspend the sending of new inmates to Prey Sar prison “has not yet been officially announced by the prison administrator,” but only to the police enforcement departments of Police, Ministry of Interior, Gendarmerie, and local police.

The question is asked, if “M1” prison stops taking in new arrivals, where will they go?

Regarding the above case, “KBN” has yet to request further confirmation from Prey Sar prison officials and officials, but we look forward to welcoming all involved. KBN