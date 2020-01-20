PHNOM PENH – A woman was set on fire following a domestic dispute at 1 pm on January 19, 2020, at a rented house in Prey Pring Cheung village, Sangkat Chom Chao III. Por Sen Chey.

The victim was named as Bo Srey Neth, 29, a factory worker living in Kong Pisey district, Kampong Speu province. The suspect was named as Vann Chan Sopheap, 30 years old, from Svay Teap district, Svay Rieng province.

According to the family, the couple have been married for more than seven years and have two daughters.

According to the source, the couple voluntarily went to the authorities for a amicable divorce. More than a month ago, the ex-wife returned to her homeland until the afternoon of January 19, 2020.

She arrived at the rented room in Chom Chao to collect some of her belongings, when suddenly, and without warning the angry husband pulled out a gasoline bottle burned his ex-wife. He then took money and a phone phone, before running away.

Authorities arrived and sent the victim to the hospital.

Authorities said the suspect was once in prison, and had a history of domestic violence against his wife and was also a drug user.

