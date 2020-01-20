Sihanoukville: On the morning of January 20, 2020, a citizen’s house that authorities claimed was built on state land.

According to Sihanoukville officials, the demplition follows a joint plan of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Unity Commission in Sihanoukville.

It should be highlighted that with the ongoing demolition of buildings in violation of the sidewalks and coastal areas, Preah Sihanouk Administration issued a letter of notification to 29 families in Village 5, Sangkat 4, who have to move their houses and other structures by January 23, 2020. KPSBN