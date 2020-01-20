Business & Property FEATURED Latest 

Hotel Concerns Over New Construction

Sihanoukville: A building near the Hoilyday Villa Nataya hotel is causing concern for the hotel and nearby residents. The 21-storey building under construction is next to the hotel near Serendipity Beach.

The concern comes as Chinese builders fail to respect construction standards, and is now partly on Holiday Villa Nataya Hotel grounds after the construction of an additional verandah.

Madin Nateya, owner of the hotel, located in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, said in a report published by Rasmei Kampuchea she is concerned for the safety of her guests, if there was a problem with the building.

She requested the Chinese owners to stop construction and asked local authorities to inspect the quality of the build to prevent any more disasters such as those in Sihanoukville and Kep. RASMEI

