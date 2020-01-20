Battambang – Officials from the General Department of Customs and Excise on January 19, 2020 raided a number of cellphone shops in Battambang, which were suspected of illegally importing goods without paying taxes.

In the above operation, around 10 cellphone shops were searched and hundreds of devoces confiscated.

Brands included HUAWEI, OPPO, VIVO, and MINI, which did not have correct duty stickers.

The phones were then taken to the General Department of Customs and Excise and the sellers are invited to pay the fees for the return. SWIFT