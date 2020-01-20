Mondulkiri: The baby elephant found on January 17, 2020, in Phnom Prich Wildlife Sanctuary has died, according to a press release from the Mondulkiri Department of Environment.

A team worked over 3 nights to save the the female calf, which reportedly had gastrointestinal problems and was already starving. Unfortunately on the night of January 19, 2020, refusing food and water became very sick and died at 3 am on January 20.

It is thought the the elephant became separated from the herd due to its weakness.

On January 15, 2020, another wild elephant was found dead in the river between Ratanakiri and Mondulkiri provinces.

