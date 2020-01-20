Stung Treng: Four porcupines were killed, and three juveniles were caught by police trying to sell them.

They boys, the oldest just 16, were detained at 9:45 am on 20 January 2020.

The Colonel said that the four porcupines carcasses were placed in and were being carried o a motorbike when spotted by police.

They said during questioning that they were taking the animals to sell to a dealer named Hoeun, a buyer in Stung Treng town. Parents of the three children were called, and after agreeing to a contract to stay away from wildlife, were home.

The four animals, weighing nearly 30 kilograms, were transferred to the provincial forestry administration to be burned. KPT