Koh Kong: The UAV found crashed in Koh Sdach commune, Kiri Sakor district, Koh Kong province, has been confirmed as being from a Chinese manufacturer.

Air force research estimates that the price of drone in Koh Kong is between $250,000 to $325,000. The Rainbow drone series, made in May 2015, is a product of CASC, a state-owned Chinese company.

A technical team yesterday decided to dismantle the drone for easy transportation to Phnom Penh and do more research. KPT