Kampot: Mangrove forests are being filled in again in Kampot province, around the Prek Tnong fishing community in Prek Thnout village, Prek Thnout commune, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province.

On January 18, 2020, Kampot Fisheries Administration District officials stopped the mangrove land clearing near a marine resource sanctuary and in the Prek Thnout fishing community.

The government delegation official in charge of the fisheries administration, Mr. Eng Chea San, told the press: The land penetration of mangroves encroaches an area ​​100 meters long and 10 meters wide.

The landfill has damaged a large number mangrove trees. It is reported that an Oknha was behind the actions, under the plan of road building.

However, after looking into the issue, Kampot Fisheries Administration District officials recommended that the project be suspended and an investigation look into the whether correct process had been applied.

The Oknha in question could not be reached for comment on the afternoon of January 19, 2020 without telephone. MCPN