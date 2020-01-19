Kompong Speu: On the night of January 18, 2020, the deputy director of the Chambok district police station was shot dead while another officer was seriously injured while intervening in a violent incident in Kraing Chek village, Chambak commune, Phnom Sruoch district, Kampong Speu province.

The police officers were called to a domestic dispute in the village which had turned violent.

The suspect, named as Touch Heng, began to fight with the police, as he was being arrested managed to grab the officer’s K59 pistol and shot him. He went on to fire at Chambok commune police chief Ros Sarin, but the gun ran out of ammunition. He was then tackled and arrested.

People took Tuy Pov, the deputy chief of the police station, to the commune of Chambok hospital, but his wounds were too serious. Ros Sarin, chief of the post, suffered a broken nose and was taken to the provincial hospital for treatment, while the suspect was arrested and taken for legal action. AREY