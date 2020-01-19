Phnom Penh: Former Great Duke Hotel staff will protest tomorrow. Around 100-140 people are expected to join.

More than 100 five-star hotel staff (formerly Inter-Continental Hotel) are scheduled to strike on January 20, 2020, to seek a resolution from owners of the hotel as compensation is due.

The former five-star hotel staff will continue to strike until a proper solution is reached, and will hold the protest in front of the hotel itself, and in front of the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training.

So far, the lawyer representing the owner of the Great Duke Hotel, which closed its doors on December 31, 2019, does not seem to have any intention of coming to an agreement with the staff, a union president said.

In an attempt to resolve the problem, the union has met with the hotel’s boss twice, the first time before announcing the closure of the hotel on December 20, 2019, when a lawyer notified the hotel’s closure.

Mr. Kosal said that the second meeting with the hotel’s lawyer on January 3, 2020 had not been successful and the company did not agree to the request of the former employees.

The head of the union stated that the hotel staff made 4 demands:

1: Ask for seniority compensation before 2019 as contained in Article 91 of the Labor Law,

2: Follow Labor Law Article 89 (?)

3: Require the payment of notification under Article 75 of the Labor Law

4: Request for payment of wages for the remainder of the year (*maybe contracts).

The former five-star Inter-Continental Hotel, later renamed The Great Duke Phnom Penh in early 2018, closed its doors since December 31. 2019.

It is worth remembering that the hotel played a key role in helping Cambodia host the first ASEAN summit in 2002.

AREY