Two Days Of Mass Fainting At High School

Tbong Khmom: 39 high school students fainted on January 17 and the morning of the 18th.

On January 17, 2020 from 12 noon to 4:30 pm, 12 students of Krouch Kul High School collapsed. On the morning of January 18, 2020, 27 other students fainted while standing for the flag and national anthem.

The provincial governor confirmed that all the fainted students were taken to the Kroch Chhmar district hospital, but none were suffering any serious complaints.

Low blood sugar levels and tiredness have been speculated as the cause.

