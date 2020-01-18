Oddar Meanchey: A quantity of landmines and rockets were found by farmers plowing their rice fields in Beng Commune on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Upon receiving this information, Lieutenant Colonel Chhoeung Chbar, the local police chief arrived at the scene.

The B40 rockets and 72A anti-tank mines (which are difficult to detect by conventional methods, due to being made of plastic) were designated as remnants of war.

Authorities reported to the Cambodian Self Help Demining Organization, and the explosives will be destroyed safely.