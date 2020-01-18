Agriculture Business & Property FEATURED Latest 

Massive Cotton Investments Planned In Kampong Speu

cne0 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kampong Speu: The provincial administration and the Agricultural Research and Development Institute of the People’s Republic of China on 17 January 2020, announced a memorandum of the project for 100,000 hectares of cotton growing in Kampong Speu.

Li Zheng, director of the Agricultural Research and Development Institute of the People’s Republic of China, said that due to the good weather in Kampong Speu said the institute aims to initially invest 100,000 hectares of cotton fields in the province. He added that if the 100,000 hectares were successful, institutes and investment companies would continue to grow in other provinces. RASMEI

*Last year Chinese firm Lianfa announced plans for cotton farming in Pursat

You May Also Like

Luxury Resort Development Off Otres

cne0

Bag Snatcher Plays Sewer Hide And Seek

cne0

Drugs Disguised As Coffee Seized In Sihanoukville

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *