Kampong Speu: The provincial administration and the Agricultural Research and Development Institute of the People’s Republic of China on 17 January 2020, announced a memorandum of the project for 100,000 hectares of cotton growing in Kampong Speu.

Li Zheng, director of the Agricultural Research and Development Institute of the People’s Republic of China, said that due to the good weather in Kampong Speu said the institute aims to initially invest 100,000 hectares of cotton fields in the province. He added that if the 100,000 hectares were successful, institutes and investment companies would continue to grow in other provinces. RASMEI



*Last year Chinese firm Lianfa announced plans for cotton farming in Pursat