Mondulkiri: Officials at the Mondulkiri Provincial Department of Environment have found a lost baby elephant in Phnom Prich Wildlife Sanctuary. It is suspected that the elephant may have strayed away from the herd, according to His Excellency, Say Sam Al, Minister of Environment, on his Facebook page.

According to the Environment Minister, after finding the elephant, experts have been feeding it and giving care in the hope that the herd will return to find and take back the pachyderm.

The young elephant was found within Phnom Prich Wildlife Sanctuary, a a 2,218.18 km2 protected zone beween Mondulkiri Protected Forest to the north and Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary to the south.

A few days ago a dead young elephant was found to the north on the provincial border with Ratanakiri.