AIS Student Fight Ends In Death

Phnom Penh: A student (*numerous sources state he was from American Intercon School (AIS), but for legal reasons we stress that this is not certain EDIT: Now confirmed) was beaten to death by his classmate. The victim died after being Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital on January 2020.

According to a friend, a verbal altercation broke out between the boys in front of the school at around noon on January 18, along Street 430. The unnamed victim, who is believed to be 14, was then fatally injured.

Another 15-year-old boy from Grade 9 was taken for questioning in connection with the case. CAMBO-PRESS

Later update: AREY

