Bus Caught Carrying Illegal Wood

Stung Treng: A bus was stopped and searched on Saturday, January 18, 2020, on National Road 78 near the entrance to the Lower Sesan 3 Dam in the commune of Sesan district, Stung Treng province.

The bus, which had Cambodian plates, but reported to belong to a Vietnamese company, was found to be carrying illegal (rose)wood and was seized by Stung Treng provincial police, who detained seven people on board.

The bus was loaded with lumber from Stung Treng province and heading to Ratanakiri province, intending to cross the border into Vietnam at the Oyadav International Gate in Ratanakiri’s O’Yadaw District.

The bus, lumber and seven suspects were sent to the Stung Treng Provincial Police’s Crime Branch for further action. AREY

